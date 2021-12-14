First hull of Tankoa T450 designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta sold

Tankoa Yachts is proud to announce that the first hull of its all new 45m superyacht, the T450, has been sold to a North American client.

Built in steel and aluminium, the exterior design of the T450 by Giorgio M. Cassetta is in line with the brand’s timeless styling, but adds a bold vertical element to the superstructure and very well balanced horizontal lines, which lends the project a timeless and sober elegance. Giorgio Cassetta will be also responsible for the modern interior design which will be perfectly in line with the needs of a young owner and his family.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with this client and his team. He came out with brilliant ideas and Giorgio Cassetta turned them into a fantastic final design and layout,” says Claudio Corvino, Tankoa’s Sales Manager. “Now we looking forward to a pleasant and fun building process all together. We are also proud to have sold this yacht to a client who will certainly help to develop even more our presence in the American market”

Introduced to the Genoese shipyard by Boumer Jousma and Vittoria Santarone of Italian Yacht Group in Ft Lauderdale, the client for this first unit requested many customisations that emphasise the flexibility of the platform. These include much larger windows on the main deck and a longer upper deck salon, which raised the gross tonnage from 435GT to 450GT to provide more interior volume – all without really affecting the finely balanced proportions of the yacht.

Standout features include:

– a huge master suite forward on main deck and open-air cinema in aft cockpit;

– five guest suites on the lower deck and a generous beach club in the stern;

– an upper deck with dedicated gym as well as a fire pit on the foredeck;

– a spacious sundeck with glass-walled jacuzzi and shaded dining for a full complement of guests.

“This contract makes 2021 a record year for Tankoa,” says Eva Orsi, President of Tankoa Yachts. “For me, the most important thing is to see that our commercial strategies and investments are going the right way: we have strengthened the sales department and invested in new products to offer a wider range of fantastic yachts to the market. At the same time, we have also improved internal industrial processes. This year’s results are the outcome of these strategies and hard work”.

The first T450 is scheduled for delivery in 2023