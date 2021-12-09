Laser light display to celebrate Phi’s delivery

A great start to the festive season: the team of Royal Huisman is pleased to announce the official delivery of Phi. Her innovative exterior lighting, powered by lasers, marks the stunning features of what is the world’s longest motoryacht – by far – in the sub-500 GT category. There is no doubt that Phi will turn heads wherever she goes, as her spectacular design is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on all who catch sight of her.

Phi is a 58.5m magnificently sensuous fast displacement motoryacht, with exterior design from the drawing board of Cor D. Rover; interior design by Lawson Robb, and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. From the outset, the brief for Phi was clear: her very experienced and visionary owner wanted a scheme that was complex, layered, intellectual and brave, woven together by a narrative that can be shared and discovered as you move through the yacht: an interior as never seen before.

Her owner was also very clear about another aspect. “Two boats are better than one,” and this is why Phi, on her travels, will be accompanied by Phi Phantom, a shadow vessel which carries the same DNA as her bigger “beauty queen” sister. As a result, Phi is free to offer significantly more exterior and semi-interior entertainment area on the aft deck than conventional designs. The upper deck is entirely dedicated to the owner’s penthouse. A lot of precious extra premium space: Guy Booth, the owner’s representative of Phi, estimates that Phi would need to be a 90m project in order to facilitate the same configuration if on board a single yacht.

Engineering and building Phi’s sleek, low hull and superstructure profile appeared well outside the comfort zone for some yards. But Royal Huisman had already delivered over thirty low-profile and unique, award winning sailing superyachts, so was not intimidated by the prospect of fitting the required complex motoryacht systems and technology into the streamlined envelope of this yacht. The Royal Huisman team has all the knowledge and experience at hand to explore, develop and optimize the ideas of the owner, designers and architect into tailormade solutions and, truth be told, delighted in the challenge to create this breathtaking yacht!

PHI’s innovative exterior lights – powered by lasers – were jointly developed for Phi by Royal Huisman and Fibr8.com. Apart from being a magnificent feature that will create great interest wherever Phi chooses to display it, the system throws practical benefits into the mix, as well. It leaves no unsightly gaps (as do the more common LEDs, which are more prone to failure, also) and is maintenance friendly. Exterior laser lighting is set to be the next trend in lighting and is part of the wide range of innovations available to Royal Huisman clients.

The delivery of Phi marks the beginning of a great adventure for her owner, family, friends and crew – and of the shipyard’s new role as a provider of services, assisting the crew as they continue to familiarize themselves with this unique motoryacht. Jan Timmerman, CEO of Royal Huisman, says, “The delivery is a moment of great pride for our team. It is also bittersweet, having to say farewell to Phi, as her creation has been part of our daily lives for several years. At the same time we know that Phi and her shadow vessel will conquer the oceans. We wish Phi’s owner and everyone onboard fair winds, following seas and a great experience – as enjoyed onboard every Royal Huisman superyacht.”