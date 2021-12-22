Project Apollo sold

Heesen is delighted to announce the sale of the 55m Project Apollo. With a world-beating, fuel-efficient Fast Displacement Hull design, ocean-crossing range, huge interior volumes and a timeless profile, she was available on a shortened delivery schedule thanks to Heesen’s on-spec build programme.

Marc Borderon of Peter Insull introduced the experienced client who appreciated the relationship between form and function offered by this design as well as the build quality Heesen is renowned for.

Apollo is the fifth yacht sold this year by Heesen, totalling 260 linear metres and 3,017GT. “2021 has been a very successful year for Heesen. Our semi-custom yachts, based on proven platforms and available on short delivery schedules, are making waves in both the East and the West,” comments Friso Visser, Heesen CCO. “Engineering excellence and unrivalled Dutch quality, combined with our bold speculative build programme, place our shipyard at the top of the Ziggurat”.

Apollo features exterior lines restyled by Omega Architects. Lower aft bulwarks and railings and larger expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass expand the view, increase light levels and bring a greater sensation of sea and sky into the interior. Continuous sheets of tinted glass have replaced the iconic vertical windows on the main deck, giving a slightly more aggressive look to the profile. The horizontal lines stretch the optical length of the yacht and reduce the apparent height. A French balcony adds a whole new dimension to the owner’s apartment.

Luca Dini Design & Architecture has created a solid and sculptural interior design for Apollo, featuring light and warm tones. Textured materials with open pores contrast elegantly with reflective surfaces, while delicately patterned wallpapers adorn the bulkheads. Twelve guests can be accommodated in six staterooms, all with private en-suite bathrooms.

Project Apollo is due for delivery in Fall 2023.