Project Aura hits the water

Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19650 Project Aura was launched at the Oss facility on 17 December. In spite of the challenges imposed by the pandemic, Heesen remained on schedule with the yacht’s build thanks to the resilience of a dedicated workforce, the reliability of the supply chain, and top-notch Dutch organisation.

Arthur Brouwer, Heesen CEO, comments, “2021 has been a very exciting year for our shipyard, not only for our many sales successes, which will keep us busy for years to come but also for the milestones we achieved in the construction of our yachts. Today, we are celebrating the technical launch of this beautiful 50m. Project Aura is the fifth yacht launched this year.”

Owner’s representative Captain Billy Lockhart echoes, “The launch has always been the most important milestone in a boat’s history, ever since sailors first went to sea. For us, as the new crew of Aura, the pride and excitement we feel watching this new build take that step is no different. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this journey with the Heesen shipyard and its incredible people. We look forward to the boat’s completion and the voyages and experiences we have in store together.”

Inspired by classic automotive design elements, Clifford Denn drew the flowing lines of this 50m bluewater motor yacht. A sturdy round-bilge steel hull makes her ideal for long passages, and offers maximum comfort in all sea conditions. Two MTU 8V4000 M63 engines give her a top speed of 15 knots and a range of 3,800nm at a cruising speed of 13 knots.

The owners and their team are working closely with Reymond Langton to customise the interior to suit their taste and family lifestyle. Project Aura sleeps ten guests in five luxurious staterooms, with the master suite located forward on the main deck, and the remaining guest cabins on the lower deck.

YN 19650 Project Aura will remain at the shipyard in Oss for the commissioning of her main systems, before heading for Hellevoetsluis to undergo intensive tests in the rough waters of the North Sea. Delivery is scheduled for the end of April.