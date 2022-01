62m Cap d’Ail under construction at Lürssen

The 62m yacht under the project name Cap d’Ail (formerly known as Project 794) arrived at the Lürssen site in Bremen last weekend where her construction will continue.

The hull was originally laid in June 2019.

The exterior design was created by Espen Øino.

Imperial Yachts, as the owner’s representatives, will oversee the final construction phase up to delivery of the yacht.