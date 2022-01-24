Amsterdam juiced up by new 71m Feadship

This weekend saw the undocking of the 71m Juice from the giant Feadship construction hall in the Dutch capital. Observers were mesmerised by the beauty of this timeless Feadship: a blend of polished stainless steel, glass and teak offer a classic feel while the exterior lines showcase a sleek and captivatingly contemporary elegance.

The owner of Juice, a repeat client for Feadship, has worked tirelessly with the designers at RWD to ensure a refined exterior flow with soft lines and distinctive creases. All unnecessary elements have been removed to generate an elegant yet masculine look. Another instantly visible aspect is the walk-around superstructure along with a striking coherence between the decks on a superyacht that synthesises Feadship’s seasoned ability to meet the most stringent demands.

From the pillars and the stairs to the base of the large 8m pool on the main deck, all structural parts of the exterior have been finished in polished stainless steel. Transparent features are made of glass, including the railings and the sides of the pool, and large flat and curved glazed panels ensure unrestricted views.

Everything one touches outdoors, from the aft saloon doors to the hand and cap rails, has been considered by the designers to give a feeling of warmth and comfort. Beneath the stunning flush foredeck are housed three custom tenders – a 10m limo, 8m guest RIB and a rescue boat – that are launched via the gullwing doors in the hull.

Peter Marino has drawn an interior which is entirely focused on using the most beautiful materials. Again, the client devoted countless hours to finding the essential ingredients, right down to personally selecting pieces of veneer for the central staircase. This exacting attention to detail and insistence on perfection are why the owner came to Feadship: every element on board has been meticulously designed and built, with nothing left to chance.

Juice has a complete owner’s deck between the bridge and main decks, an unusual acquisition for a yacht of this size. She also features four impressive guest suites on the main deck, a large beach club, a lower deck cinema, and a gymnasium on the sun deck.

The name reflects the fact that the owner is a keen collector of modern art and the 3D logo of the name on the funnel is inspired by an eponymous 1967 work by American artist Ed Ruscha. Auction connoisseurs will recognise the nod to ‘juice on top’, an expression from that world with a similar meaning to ‘icing on the cake’. There can be no more appropriate description of a Feadship that is the pinnacle of achievement for all parties involved.