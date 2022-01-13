Bilgin celebrates year with a launch

Following the appealing debut of the 80m Tatiana, Istanbul-based Bilgin Yachts did the technical launch of their brand-new superyacht Bilgin 243 on 8 January. The 74m superyacht will be in the main quarters of the shipyard for the finishing touches.

Built on-spec in Yalova, where Bilgin has its steel and aluminium construction facility, the superyacht is now in the Bilgin Yachts facility in West Istanbul Marina for outfitting processes. The yacht will be ready for delivery in 2024. Bilgin’s CEO İsmail Şengün expressed his feelings by saying, “The technical launch and design of Bilgin 243 proved a complete success for the whole Bilgin team. We are very happy and proud of starting the year with a big splash.”

The 74m yacht is meticulously designed by Unique Yacht Design. She has a similar layout as the 80m Bilgin 263. With her five-deck layout on a super-efficient hull form, the yacht will offer alternative living areas on deck. Besides a fly bridge and extensive sunbathing areas, there is also a lounge on the upper deck, a living room with a bar section on the bridge deck and another living room with a sixteen-person dining table on the main deck. The owner has the opportunity for full privacy thanks to the large area devoted to them in the front part of the main deck.

Emrecan Özgün, CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design, describes the superyacht as a very special project to them. He says, “We designed Bilgin 74m focusing on the large, spacious structures that characterise a boat of this size, trying to develop them to perfection, rather than trying to fit ‘a little bit of everything’. The result was a great balance between interior and exterior living spaces, pleasing, large and sporty, but not tiring.”

The 1,607GT semi-custom yacht offers five to nine cabins according to the yacht owner’s wishes. Currently there are seven cabins, four of which are on the lower deck, two VIPs on the main deck and an owner’s suite. While all the cabins have large windows for a rich spectrum of daylight, the upper deck dedicated to the yacht owner will have a special terrace with a private jacuzzi. The deck consists of the owner’s suite, his and her bathrooms, dressing room, and a separate office area. Since the layout is flexible, the owner can choose to have additional two cabins or to lessen the number of cabins in order to have larger socializing areas. “This 74m yacht is the exact equivalent of a super yacht for us. She has a sexy, sharp masculine, modern yet clean and timeless, striking exterior appearance. Large windows and portholes allowed us to show the spaciousness of the yacht.” says Mr Özgün. A 50m2 beach club, bar and lounge areas, gym, sauna and tender garage are among the prominent features of the yacht. She will be powered by twin 1,920kW main engines which will allow the yacht to reach more than 17kn. Her 169,000l fuel capacity will let her cruise more than 5,000 miles at a cruising speed of 12kn.