Lili- new CA for sale

Imperial is delighted to announce its appointment as Central Agent for the sale of Lili (Amels, 55m). The superyacht is available at an asking price of EUR 43,300,000 ex. VAT.

With an exterior designed by Tim Heywood, Lili boasts large volumes from her swim platform to the main deck aft large, ideal to enjoy a journey at sea. Her wide sun deck offers over 175m2 area

fitting a dining table for ten for an al fresco dining, a four-metre counter-current jacuzzi and a giant sunbathing on the aft. Her twin MTU 2000 M70 engines deliver more than 1,050KW each and allow a top speed of 15.5kn giving the superyacht a range of 4,500nm at cruising speed.

Lili’s interiors, designed by Laura Sessa, includes generous and warm living space. Her versatile and bespoke layout offers six generous cabins, including a magnificent master suite with a privatised bridge deck aft terrace. The main deck salon and dining area, includes a ten-person dining table. Continuing on main deck, the superyacht offers a fully-equipped gym, built to maintain health even while cruising. On the lower deck, the beach club is equipped with a steam room and a large selection of water toys.

Built for those who have an emotional connection with the sea, and stand out from the Amels 180 Limited Editions, Lili is definitely the superyacht to build unforgettable memories. The superyacht is offered at EUR 43,300,000 ex. VAT and available for viewings with Imperial, exclusively upon appointments. Full specifications, photos and brochures are available upon request. Imperial is acting as joint Central Agent for sale.

Lili at a glance