Porto Montenegro reaches new stage in shipyard development with Drydocks World Dubai

Adriatic 42 is the new name of the former Bijela Shipyard in Montenegro offering a range of services to the world’s largest yachts. The superyacht industry annual Crew Awards and Porto Montenegro Superyacht Winter Games are part of a roster of scheduled superyacht events coming to Port Montenegro, in a busy 2022 summer season.

Porto Montenegro continues to build a strong foundation for the future by developing the former Bijela Shipyard as a joint venture with the Drydocks World- Dubai, which has been renamed Adriatic 42. The number 42 corresponds to the shipyard’s latitude and is located in Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor, one of the safest natural harbours in the world. The aim of the shipyard’s concessionaire is to transform Bijela into a world leading for superyacht refit and maintenance facility, offering the highest standards of quality and service.

The project involves the design and construction of new infrastructure and upgrading of existing facilities. Under the terms of the concession, Adriatic Marinas will invest approximately 20 million euro over first three years. Paul John Gray, has also been appointed Executive Director of Adriatic 42. Adriatic 42 development works will be realised using state-of-the-art equipment creating enough capacity to service the world’s largest private yachts.

“Currently, we are completing all mandatory investigations, analysis and assessments to ensure that our development not only complies with all permit requirements, but is sustainable and environmentally friendly”, says Paul John Gray. “As part of the DP World Group, we are committed to reducing harmful emissions and will do this through the smart use of alternative energy sources and new, more energy-efficient equipment.”

On completion of the assessment stage, Phase 1 of the development will entail the testing of all existing infrastructure, integrity analysis, work on anchor points for the floating dock, construction of a Travel Hoist jetty, rehabilitation of the South Jetty and refurbishment of existing superstructure.

A busy year ahead

In addition to working on the development of the shipyard, Porto Montenegro is preparing an exciting events programme for 2022. The season will include the annual Superyacht Winter Games, Superyacht Business Weekend, a jazz festival, the Superwine festival, an International Fashion Festival, Polo in the Port and much more.

Amongst the exciting additions to the coming year’s calendar are the 2022 Crew Awards, which will be held in October. Created in 2018 and staged by the superyacht crew representative boby A-Crew to foster excellence in the superyacht industry, they recognise and reward superyacht captains and crew for outstanding achievements and dedication.