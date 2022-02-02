Tankoa announces sale of first T55 Sportiva

Genoa-based boutique shipyard Tankoa is proud to announce the signing of a contract for the first all-aluminium 55m unit in the new series designed by Luca Dini.

The sale comes just six months after the Linea Sportiva was officially presented during a live Zoom event and represents a promising start to 2022 for the shipyard following a record commercial performance in 2021 that saw new contracts for the first T580 and T450, as well as a fifth unit in the successful S501 series.

Retaining the brand’s family feeling and dynamic performance, the sleek Sportiva 55 is rated at under 500GT and designed to expand the shipyard’s market offering.

“We believed in this new project right from the start”, says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa Sales & Marketing Manager. “In addition to the beautiful external lines, the Sportiva 55 has some design solutions never before seen in a yacht in her class, such as the large window with an ‘under and over the water’ view located in the fitness room adjacent to the beach club. Thanks to his experience and skill, Luca Dini has managed to integrate all the best features into a 55m yacht while remaining under 500 GT.”

One of the highlights of the new design is the large Beach Club, which combines the main deck and lower deck into a single area of pure relax and enjoyment, with a swimming pool sunk into the terraced aft deck and access to a Spa zone on the lower deck.

The T55 best fits the needs of Tankoa’s current client base with five ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck, a master stateroom on main deck with an open-air chaise longue and Jacuzzi as well as a private sauna to starboard, plus a bridge deck designed for use as an open-air cinema at anchor. A T45 Sportiva and T65 Sportiva are also in development.

“This new sale confirms the validity of our commercial strategy”, says, Eva Orsi, Tankoa President. “What’s more, it also gives continuity to our order portfolio and will allow us to continue investing in infrastructure, research and innovation. With the current market situation, we’re looking to 2022 with great confidence and the awareness that the Tankoa brand is a rising star in luxury yachting.”