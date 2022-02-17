The power in silence

Istanbul-based Bilgin Yachts crowned the success of 263 series with the sale of the third unit in collaboration with Bluewater Yachting. The 80m Project Silence will offer 20% larger volume as well as various technical improvements, additional features for greater comfort and autonomy at sea.

Built at Bilgin Yachts’ main facilities in Istanbul, the Project Silence (NB78) following Tatiana (NB75) will splash the water in 2023. The shipyard partners with Antalya-based Unique Yacht Design for naval architecture and exterior design, and H2 Yacht Design for the interior design and living areas. The prominent feature of 263 series is their being eco-friendly with SCR systems connected to the main engines and generators onboard as well as the IMO TIER III compliance. Offering great comfort and luxury onboard, these yachts can cruise all around the world and anchor to very protected bays. The sharp exterior lines and stylish interior areas of Bilgin 263 series offer a strong modern feeling. Emrecan Özgün, CEO and Founder of Unique Yacht Design, describes the series as follows, “With the design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding a high dosage of design cliches. The increase in living areas normally results in bulky designs. The Bilgin 263 has a design attitude that will dominate the yachting sector around the world. This will clearly make her a trendsetter among steel-aluminum superyachts of today.”