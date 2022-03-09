Pendennis announces arrival of 58m MY Seawolf for extensive rebuild project

This week, Pendennis confirmed the safe arrival of the 58m expedition yacht Seawolf to its UK headquarters in Falmouth, Cornwall for an extensive rebuild project. The 1956 classic motor yacht was towed from Holland and brought into the Pendennis non-tidal wet basin prior to her haul out later this month.

Pendennis confirmed that her extensive programme of works will include new luxury guest and crew interiors, exterior styling modifications, extensive engineering and electrical work and a full repaint of the hull and superstructure. The Owners comment, “We enjoyed cruising the Cornish coastline and visiting Pendennis in 2020 and are pleased to be returning to such a beautiful location and professional shipyard. We are looking forward to the project and working with the team from Pendennis”.

Toby Allies, Joint Managing Director at Pendennis comments, “The whole team at Pendennis is really pleased to welcome MY Seawolf and her crew to Falmouth this week. Pendennis has developed a strong reputation over the years for successfully carrying out large scale rebuild projects for our Owners. The scope and scale of the project is really exciting for us and will utilise many of our in-house trade specialists. We’re looking forward to the project and working with the Owners and their team on MY Seawolf and delivering her back to them for her next adventure.”