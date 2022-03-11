Project Amarcord on the drawing board

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces that the design of a new 80m yacht, project Amarcord, is on the Nuvolari Lenard drawing board.

The ISA Yachts shipyard has confirmed the beginning of a new 80m speculative construction to guarantee delivery in 2025 to her prospective owner. The 80m project Amarcord is the outcome of the highly detailed engineering exploiting the know-how and heritage acquired by Palumbo in over 50 years of experience.

Nuvolari Lenard’s task is to dress this megayacht with an exterior style properly capturing the essence of ISA Yachts: a blend of beauty and strength twinned with the unmistakably Italian refined elements of this magnificent yacht.

“We are confident that Nuvolari Lenard can best interpret such a beloved brand as ISA Yachts, starting from our 80m already under construction. This will be an opportunity to work with them on other interesting innovations in the stylistic field”, comments Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts.

“We are designing a yacht that conceptually and stylistically connects with the many others built by ISA Yachts so far. It is not an easy task, considering that ISA boats have always had a strong personality and the ultimate goal is to further strengthen it by ‘dressing’ it with an innovative, recognizable and unique style”, says Eng. Carlo Nuvolari.