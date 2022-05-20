CRN delivers superyacht Rio

16 May 2022 – The M/Y Rio superyacht, the latest fully custom steel and aluminium work of art by CRN, has been successfully delivered to her owner. The new 62m masterpiece has now left the Ancona Superyacht Yard, as she prepares to show off her sleek profile on her debut Mediterranean cruise.

The taut, flowing hull lines and near-vertical bow reflect a strikingly dynamic, sporty personality – a fully bespoke opus with a strong artisanal stamp, exhibiting remarkable harmony between her extensive interior and exterior spaces.

Rio was designed and built by CRN in close collaboration with design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the interior styling. TWW Yachts is representing the Buyer, while TWW Yacht Management has provided integral technical consultancy with survey and project management oversight throughout the final stages of construction.

At 62m long and 11.2m in the beam, this 4-deck superyacht comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests in the owner’s suite and 5 guest suites. These are comprised of 2 full-beam VIPs – one on the main deck forward, the other on the lower deck – and 3 suites on the lower deck. The upper deck is the owner’s exclusive domain, a great oasis of intimacy and privacy that can also be enjoyed as a social zone.

Rio stands out for the distribution and quality of the spaces, with large and luminous indoor and outdoor living areas. The yacht reflects the character of the owner, who has a passion for being onboard. An individual who desired a shared cruising experience with family and close friends. The generous full-height windows on the main and owner decks form a visual continuum in sync with the elegant exterior architecture, offering a delightful play of light and reflected shimmer with constant direct contact with the sea.

Rio will be unveiled in her world premiere at the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, from 28 September to 1 October 2022. Rio promises to be a key highlight of this event, an outstanding example of the Ancona yard’s know-how, craftsmanship, and supreme design and build expertise.

Rio is now available for charter exclusively with TWW Yachts. She will be cruising in the Mediterranean this summer and form October onwards in the Caribbean.

CRN is currently building another four fully custom yachts: the 72m CRN M/Y 139, the 60m CRN M/Y 141, the 52m CRN M/Y 142 and the 67m CRN M/Y 143.