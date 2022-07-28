Amels Custom 78 leaves Vlissingen

The Amels Custom 78 has departed the Damen Yachting shipyard in Vlissingen following delivery to her Owner. Her departure marks the end of her build as she sets sail for a private global itinerary.

This 78m Amels Full Custom embodies the realisation of the Owner’s unique and ambitious yachting vision. With a gross Tonnage of 2,885, she features a stunning exterior design by Espen Øino whose team was also appointed to develop the General Arrangement. Zuretti Interior Designers are the studio behind the custom interiors. This Amels Full Custom benefits from a number of standout features all of which truly enhance the beauty of her overall design. These include a large open top deck, large aft pool and very wide side decks that can be utilised as private guest balconies.

The sale of the Amels Custom 78 was confirmed during the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show and the delivery of this unique project represents a strong and successful collaboration between the shipyard and the Owner’s team. The yacht has been located at the Amels facilities in Vlissingen since 2020 and is the first Amels Full Custom to be delivered by Damen Yachting since the introduction of the Dutch superyacht builder’s Limited Editions concept was introduced in 2005.

Custom Amels 78 at a Glance