In Memoriam: Dick Mulder

Mulder Shipyard is mourning the loss of Dick Mulder, who passed away on 24 July 2022 at the age of 60 surrounded by his family.

Dick Mulder’s son, Commercial Director Nick Mulder comments, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Dick Mulder, the second generation of Mulder Shipyard and, above all, my dear and respected father. It has been a privilege and an honour working alongside him and playing a part in helping to establish the iconic brand which Mulder is today.” He continues, “His legacy will extend beyond the yachts we delivered and the business we built. It will be his relentless devotion to continue improving the Mulder quality that will continue to define our company culture in the future. Speaking on behalf of all Mulder employees, we are grateful for his leadership, advice and friendship – and we will always remember him.”

Born on 26 February 1962, Dick Mulder served in the army before taking over his father’s shipyard in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, which only had one employee at the time. From the beginning, Dick built up the business to be focused on quality above all, paying attention to every single detail of the yachts that the shipyard delivered. Since then, Mulder Shipyard has delivered over 134 iconic yachts and has also been awarded three Superyacht Awards.

Dick was distinguished by his resilience, perseverance, and bravery, as evident from his bold decision to build a brand new shipyard during the financial crisis. Always looking ahead, his son, Nick Mulder, joined the business 12 years ago as the next generation and represents a safe pair of hands for the business going forward.

Words cannot adequately express the sadness at Dick’s passing for the whole Mulder community, and their gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. The Mulder team will honour Dick Mulder’s memory by continuing the work he loved so much and he will be deeply missed.