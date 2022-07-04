Y.CO presents new imagery of 50m Adventure, formerly known as Hanikon

Leading yacht company Y.CO is pleased to present brand new imagery of Adventure, the 50m Feadship yacht, formerly known as Hanikon, for charter. Having been consistently maintained, including most recently a full paint job and interior refresh, by Tino Zervudachi, the yacht has a new name and looks better than ever, ready for a successful charter season.

The vast living spaces are airy, bright and filled with natural light. Masterminded by renowned designer Tino Zervudachi, the interiors, newly refurbished in 2022, feature accents of colour through custom artworks and considered prints throughout the soft furnishings. Relax and admire the views framed by the huge windows in the main salon. Enjoy pre-dinner cocktails on the large, sublimely comfortable sofa in the upper lounge. Be seated at the extendable dining table to enjoy a delicious meal with your friends. Adventure remains calming, sophisticated and exceptionally stylish. Add to this her outstanding stability at sea and quiet cruising, and it’s clear that Adventure is a yacht which was made for good times.

Adventure’s huge deck spaces invite dining and entertaining for large groups, with glass windbreaks providing protection from the elements and enabling uncomplicated al-fresco entertaining in all weather conditions. Her spacious sun deck offers a bar, multiple sunbathing and seating areas, a barbecue and large Jacuzzi with adjacent sunpads which can convert to a sofa area with low tables, as well as dining for the entire complement of guests, either here or on the bridge deck below. There is also the option of a cinema set up on the sun deck. David Price, of Y.CO Charter Management, comments, “Adventure is better than ever. Her comfortable, quiet cruising, the amazing space on board and her expert crew have been a winning formula for a great charter program. Now, thanks to investment from a new Owner and her beautiful new interior redesign, Adventure has been elevated to the next level. Clients are advised to make enquiries without delay as the remaining dates in her calendar this summer are sure to fill up fast.”