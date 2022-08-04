Denison yachting partnership with Nobiskrug & Tillberg Design of Sweden

Denison is pleased to announce its partnership with Nobiskrug as dealer for Project Lycka, a 77m yacht concept in collaboration with Tillberg Design of Sweden. Nobiskrug is a German shipyard specialized in building innovative, custom-made luxury superyachts.

“Denison Yachting is thrilled to be the dealer for Nobiskrug & Tillberg Design of Sweden’s Project Lycka,” remarked Denison yacht broker Tony Smith, who is responsible for promoting all sales and marketing for Project Lycka. “Nobiskrug shipyard is a proven specialist in forward-thinking design & technology. Denison Yachting has a very close relationship with Tillberg Design of Sweden and is impressed by the Nobiskrug collaboration.”

“Additionally, the acquisition by Tillberg Design of Sweden’s Viken Group of HotLab expands its capabilities into the luxury yachting market, with a focus on sustainability. The design of Lycka brings many unique elements home to this vessel. Today’s customers are very attuned to sustainable vessels, optimized for efficiency with electric propulsion, while incorporating aspects you would expect, such as the dedicated beach club and spa, gym, private office, central elevator, various balconies, and sundeck. Denison Yachting is honored to be working on globally promoting Lycka for Nobiskrug & Tillberg Design of Sweden.”