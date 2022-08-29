Hull and superstructure of Jade now joined together

With her engines installed and her hull and superstructure joined together on 20 August, Heesen is delighted to confirm that Project Jade’s construction remains on schedule.

Jade, YN 20350, is the third in the shipyard’s popular 50m semi-displacement series, which builds on Heesen’s legacy of fast, hard-chine aluminium yachts. Heesen launched this series for clients whose need for speed extends to a desire to shorten the delivery time and enjoy their yacht sooner. A unique cocktail of Dutch pedigree, crisp exterior lines by Omega Architects and a rapid top speed of 23 knots makes Project Jade and her sisters extremely attractive, along with her shallow draft and excellent hydrodynamic efficiency. “This combination of speed and shallow draft makes the design ideal for cruising in shallow coastal waters such as the Bahamas, as well as the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean”, comments Heesen’s CCO, Friso Visser. “This is a compelling proposition for many yacht owners.”

The high speed is achieved thanks to the streamlined lightweight aluminium hull, which boasts an efficiency gain of 12% compared to the previous 50m Satori design, coupled with two IMO III-compliant MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines. Heesen is the first shipyard to deliver fast, sub-500GT yachts that comply with the new emission regulations. Future-proofing new designs is at the heart of the shipyard’s philosophy, and Jade is no exception. Heesen pioneered the on-spec construction of series superyachts over 20 years ago, with the introduction of the 37m. Other shipyards have since followed Heesen’s lead, but even now none can offer fast aluminium yachts, of Northern European quality, on a shortened delivery schedule.

As a result of thorough and precise design and engineering processes, as well as perfect execution of the build, Heesen’s Series yachts can be guaranteed to perform exactly as predicted, which is reassuring for both brokers and clients. But each yacht’s interior will amaze everyone in its own way. No two in the Series are alike. Jade’s cosy, contemporary interior design by Cristiano Gatto will be perfectly engineered and installed by the in-house interior construction team – Heesen being one of the few shipyards in the world to have its own interiors division. A team of 100 expert craftspeople based in Winterswijk deliver flawless execution of the most intricate designs.

YN 20350 Project Jade is available for delivery in Spring 2024.