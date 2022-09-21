80m ultimate explorer concept unveiled by Vitruvius Yachts

London-based design studio Vitruvius Yachts has revealed the first details of its latest superyacht concept: an 80m go-anywhere explorer yacht.

With the design following closely in the footsteps of Vitruvius’ 54.9m Shinkai – built by Feadship in the Netherlands and delivered in 2021 – this new explorer is notable for its long aft deck which is ideal for storing a generous toy collection or even a helipad.

Designed to satisfy the most active and adventurous of owners, the explorer boasts a vast beach club and health centre below deck, enabling direct and convenient access to the sea for water sports.

Renowned designer and naval architect, Philippe Briand comments: “This new vessel represents Vitruvius’ take on the ideal explorer superyacht. She maintains her superyacht DNA through the innovative design of her exterior, as well as through the exceptional space and comfort which are offered by her interior. She is also a true explorer through and through, and will have an exceptional autonomous range of 6500nm to take her owners anywhere in the world.”

Housing twelve guests across a total of six carefully-designed staterooms, the naval architecture of the vessel is informed by the success of Vitruvius’ previous explorer vessel, Shinkai, with her steel hull created for optimal efficiency and adhering to the latest industry criteria for sustainability.

With performance and onboard comfort key to the new explorer vessel – she is expected to reach a top speed of 19kn and cruise with ease at 14kn – special care has also been given to controlling any rolling motions on board – a trait which is also key for ease of launching her onboard toys such as submarines. Furthermore, the addition of gyro/fin stabilisers is also in consideration for the vessel.

Finally, owners can also decide to choose an observatory option for the expedition superyacht, which would provide a 22m2 space to bring those on board even closer to the beauties of the night sky, wherever they might find themselves in the world.