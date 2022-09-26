Besenzoni wins Design Innovation Award

LaScala Elettrica convinces the jurors of the Design Innovation Award and wins the prize for technological research relating to electrical operation with simplified use in the category ‘Nautical Equipment and Components’.

Bergamo-based company Besenzoni achieves another success at the Genoa Boat Show by winning the Design Innovation Award with one of the most requested models of the innovative Be Electric series of the company led by Giorgio Besenzoni: LaScala multifunction SPE 907. Available in both polished and powder coated finishes, this model transforms itself in a few seconds from a bathing or boarding ladder to a passerelle by orienting the angle of the steps. It adapts to the different technical and aesthetic needs deriving from the type of boat on which it will be installed, always using only best quality materials.

The Design Innovation Award, in its third edition, has the declared objective of promoting the excellence of production in the nautical sector, which stands out each year for research, innovation, formal and technical quality, and sustainability.

The electric power supply that characterizes LaScala and these Besenzoni products has numerous advantages, both for the boats on which they are mounted and for the environment. First of all, the absence of the hydraulic unit makes the system more silent, avoids even the slightest dispersion of oil in the bilge and in the sea and benefits from a huge time saving during assembly on board with space recovery in the engine room.

Giorgio Besenzoni, who received the award, comments, “I am really happy to receive this award which is the result of the hard work of a great team that for 55 years has never stopped committing and innovating by finding solutions that put the needs of shipowners first. In fact, our greatest satisfaction is to create products that can simplify life on board while always remaining faithful to our fundamental values such as stylistic research and technology “.