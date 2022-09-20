Claim your free METSTRADE ticket

This year’s METSTRADE will be back in most of its original shape with more companies and more marine equipment on the floor. More side events and a comprehensive content program will enhance the METSTRADE experience and offer more value in terms of knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.

METSTRADE will be back as the largest global B2B event on leisure marine equipment and we are receiving very positive feedback that the industry is eager to attend the show in November.

Putting the spotlight on Climate Friendly Propulsion, we’ll have an exciting Breakfast Briefing speaker (in collaboration with ICOMIA) who is going to share in-depth insight on the future of electric mobility in aviation, automotive and marine industries.

In addition, the ongoing demand for sustainability and increasing fuel prices are creating the perfect ground for electric boating. The E-LAB Electric & Hybrid Showcase in the Elicium Ballroom will show a comprehensive overview on What’s On in terms of Electric & Hybrid equipment.

Further building on our consistent efforts to promote best practice in sustainability across the sector, this year’s show will introduce a ‘Superyacht Sustainability Route’ in collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation, in addition to other initiatives.

We are welcoming back the DAME Awards to the show floor, and the BBA Awards Ceremony returns to the Maritime Museum for the BBA Gala Dinner, in close cooperation with IBI. The 30th edition of the Superyacht Forum, the HISWA Symposium on Yacht Design and Yacht Construction, HISWA Marina Symposium, the Young Professionals Club, Exhibitor Happy Hour, the various Country Pavilion Networking Receptions; they’re all back in place!

METSTRADE will be held at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam and will run from 15-17 November 2022.