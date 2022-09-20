Shadowcat introduces Shadowolf

Industry’s Most Efficient Monohull Support Yacht Is Here, Designed by Shadowcat for Comfort & Luxury Eco-Friendly Concept Emphasizes Accommodation and Adventure.

Shadowcat, the leading developer of catamaran support yachts, announces today that it has expanded its portfolio to include a fully bespoke monohull shadow vessel. The new concept, Shadowolf, is Shadowcat’s first single-hulled support yacht and is available to meet the increasing demand for guest-level comfort and services. The vessel’s new hybrid hull design focuses on passenger comfort and accommodation, while still enhancing adventures at sea. Shadowolf perfectly supports a superyacht and is ideal for expanding options on multi-day excursions, voyages into more remote locations, and/or for chartering or research purposes.

Designed by Shadowcatpartners Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd., the 69.2m SHADOWOLF offers an 11.5m beam and 3.25m draft, and will be built upon Incat Crowther’s award-winning aluminum hull design, enabling some of the highest speeds and superior efficiency of any support yacht available on the market.

Other Shadowolf features include a fully certified helipad and hangar, with accommodation and storage over three decks. The support vessel has an impressive carrying capacity, including space for a submarine, three 11m tenders, two 8m tenders, six jet-skis, two 4WDs and two quad bikes. In addition to a 14 crew-member and nine service-personnel capacity, it has as accommodation for eight guests or as extra resting space for crew from the main yacht. The total complement is 31.

“Shadowolf stands out in large part due to its hull being designed specifically for yacht-level comfort whilst offering exceptional efficiency. It also allows owners to commission a fully bespoke support yacht within a very competitive price range and delivery window,” said Incat Crowther’s Dan Mace, technical manager. “Incat Crowther is well-known for producing award-winning vessels on both catamaran and monohull platforms, and we look forward to this ‘industry-first’ concept coming to life.”

“The addition of a monohull concept to our portfolio is a natural next step for Shadowcat, and firmly establishes us as the No. 1 support yacht developer in the industry. This latest innovative concept delivers extreme comfort at sea, without the need to compromise on performance, speed or customization options,” said Robert Smith, Shadowcatfounder and YCTS director. “Because developing shadow yachts is our sole focus, we can deliver a higher level of expertise and vessel customization across multiple platforms, ensuring our clients’ operational needs are surpassed.”

The vessel is powered by three MTU 16V4000 M73L IMO3 diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 21 knots. In a unique design for modern support vessels, this model will meet or exceed IMO Tier III emissions guidelines and has innovative green technology to reduce its impact on the environment by providing a zero-discharge operational capability. An onboard treatment plant cleans all wastewater discharged to a drinkable quality, wet and dry waste is also fully treated onboard to allow the vessel to operate with a zero-discharge policy, to meet a “leave no trace” philosophy. High levels of onboard comfort are aided by a pair of Naiad Dynamics AtRest stabilizers.

Shadowcatwill be available to discuss Shadowolf and the company’s other innovative vessel designs during the Monaco Yacht Show, in Stand AL14 (located in QUAI ALBERT IER), from September 28 through October 1, 2022.