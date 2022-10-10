Hull and superstructure of YN 20150 Project Oslo24 joined together

Heesen is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20150, code-named Oslo24, is on schedule. On 24 September, the hull and superstructure were joined, following the installation of the two MTU 8V 4000 M63 IMO III diesel engines.

The owners, keen sailors, selected the Heesen hybrid propulsion system, for the ultimate luxury of silent cruising at up to 8.5kn. “We are delighted that everything is on track with Oslo24,” says owner’s representative Stefan Zucker. “Her owners are proud and happy, having watched their yacht progress through every step of the construction so far with the closest attention. We are all looking forward to the next milestone.”

A ‘smart custom’ yacht, Project Oslo24 exemplifies Heesen’s ability to fulfill the requirements of experienced clients, by proposing intelligent solutions to build their dream machines with the best possible balance between quality, customisation and delivery time.

Based on the design of Heesen’s 50m steel series, with flowing lines by Clifford Denn, Project Oslo24 is the true expression of her owners’ yachting knowledge and experience. Every aspect of their boat speaks of their close involvement and profound understanding of life at sea. They selected this proven Heesen design as the foundation for a yacht that will be a true reflection in every detail of their lifestyle and personal taste.

Rick van de Wetering, Heesen’s COO, comments, “Working with such passionate clients who enjoy every step in the construction of their yacht is a true blessing. Their extensive knowledge and genuine interest in the technology and craftsmanship that go into their yacht are a source of inspiration for our entire team. We were delighted by their presence at the marriage of the hull and superstructure, an important step in every yacht’s build.”

Project Oslo24 is due for delivery in March 2024.