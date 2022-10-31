Project Aura showcased at FLIBS

At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Heesen is showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50m steel superyacht and the most recent delivery among the Heesen series yachts.

Captain Billy Lockhart, the Owner’s representative and the build captain of Project Aura, took delivery on 17 May and embarked on a 2,000nm shakedown cruise from Rotterdam to Algeria via Gibraltar. 2,000nm in one go for the maiden voyage! Her speed ranging between 10 and 13kn in seas that were sometimes quite rough. This was an impressive achievement… but not a fluke!

Captain Billy and his crew tackled this voyage with confidence because they knew what the previous boats in the series had already accomplished. Project Aura is the third in Heesen’s 50m steel series, which has a proven track record. This was confirmed and reinforced by her sturdiness during the sea trials in the North Sea and via her consistent level of cruising comfort during the entire summer in the Mediterranean.