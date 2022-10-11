Royal Huisman unveils amazing Wing 100

The unveiling of Wing 100 celebrates the arrival of an entirely new megayacht category, according to its creators Royal Huisman, Dykstra Naval Architects, and Mark Whiteley Design.

This 100m ground-breaking concept expressly focuses on the highest standards of environmental sustainability with proven technology for worldwide reliability. Its advanced systems platform easily accommodates future technological advances and regulatory requirements.

The innovative, aluminum-hulled Wing 100 is a true sailing yacht – not a heavy sail assisted motor yacht – yet one with an important difference. She can be easily and securely handled and quickly deployed without the least fuss or drama. WING 100 has been conceived not only to appeal to sailing yacht owners, but to provide the perfect cross-over for motor yacht owners who want to minimize their environmental footprint by reducing the weight of their yacht, but retain the highest standards of amenity and comfort.

These benefits – and many others – arise because Wing 100 is no ‘normal’ supersized sailing yacht: she has a highly advanced rig by Rondal. The wing masts have airfoil profiles; are free standing, and rotate to provide very powerful, integrated airfoils with the sails. The shape of the airfoil can easily and remotely be adjusted to maximize or reduce power. Being free-standing, the wing masts have no standing rigging or associated deck clutter, maximizing safe, clean amenity space on deck. The wing masts are easily and safely remote-controlled to ensure fast, energy-efficient sailing, providing a comfortable experience for all onboard.

To put the WING 100 concept into perspective: she is a true sailing yacht that will properly earn her ranking among the world’s top ten sailing yachts, along with Royal Huisman builds ATHENA and SEA EAGLE II; soon to be joined by the exciting new 85m / 280ft New World Sloop, PROJECT 410, currently under construction in Vollenhove. The supersized and highly innovative WING 100 would not only be a top-tier yacht in this elite group, but would also become the acknowledged pioneer among the even more prestigious ‘true’ supersized sailing yachts.

Royal Huisman is the only shipyard in the world with the expertise, infrastructure and continued technological evolution required to build the largest and most advanced of the top ten true sailing yachts. The range of new technologies applied by the shipyard to maximize the energy efficiency of WING 100 will bring substantial advantages to the owner – and not just while exploring the outer corners of our vulnerable planet.

www.royalhuisman.com