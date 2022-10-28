SepSys opens shop in Florida, USA

This week, SepSys proudly announced that they officialy opened shop in Ft. Lauderdale Florida. Their renowned Marine air intake systems are now also available in the USA thanks to their partner Termodinamica USA.

About SepSys

SepSys is a Dutch company that provides turnkey HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions. The company develops and manufactures air intake separation systems in the Netherlands for marine & offshore applications worldwide. The key values of the company are quality products, innovation, flexibility, great customer service, and a personal touch. The SepSys head office in Hoofddorp is only a stone’s throw away from Schiphol International Airport and Amsterdam. Two years ago, SepSys became the Dutch distributor for Italian company Termodinamica.

About Termodinamica

Termodinamica specialises in marine air conditioning. It was established in 2010 by three founders who have been working for industrial refrigeration and mechanics since the 80s. The Italian company offers advanced systems with powerful cooling and heat pump heating with the highest energy efficiency in the industry. The products are lightweight and compact.