Tankoa Yachts introduces T680 Fenice

Coming in the wake of the successful 50m series by Tankoa Yachts and named after the famous opera house in Venice, the 68m Fenice is based on a new naval platform with elegant and streamlined, bold and dynamic exterior styling by Enrico Gobbi of Venice-based Team for Design.

“We understood each other immediately with Enrico and it was a pleasure to develop this project together,” says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa Sales and Marketing Manager. “With the T680 we continue to expand the range of Tankoa yachts in order to offer the market an ever-increasing choice of unique projects. Like her namesake, the T680 Fenice is a triumph of poise, rhythm and grace.”

Encouraging guests and owners to bask in the outdoor spaces and revel in the indoor space, the circulation flow aboard the T680 Fenice has been studied to make the transition between the two as seamless and natural as possible for maximum relaxation and conviviality. With aerodynamic lines and curves inspired by automotive and aeronautical design, the overall effect is beauty in motion.

The T680 Fenice epitomises production at the boutique shipyard based in Genoa, a city with a long and respected history of shipbuilding. More recently, the Tankoa brand has earned a reputation for creating superyachts that exude Italian artistry, creative flair and engineering excellence.

“This new project is the result of our desire to be recognised for who we are: a boutique shipyard able to offer a range of unique yachts designed by the best designers,” adds Eva Orsi, President of Tankoa. “We are proud of this collaboration with Enrico Gobbi that highlights the unmistakable style, quality, beauty and know-how that goes into making our customers’ dreams come true.”

“From the very first moment I started sharing my ideas with Tankoa, I knew I was in the right place with the right people. This is a project characterised by exclusive details that only a ’boutique’ shipyard like Tankoa can make the most of.” says Enrico Gobbi, Team of Design CEO. “I believe that superyacht projects of this size have to be distinctive: born from a blank sheet of paper, developed and built to the highest quality standards which Tankoa has already proven itself able to do.”