Claim your Metstrade ticket now

Metstrade is ready to launch its 34th edition on 15-17 November in RAI Amsterdam. Thousands of marine industry professionals are making their preparations for three days of vital networking, research, and sales discussions.

Over 1,400 exhibitors from 50 countries will exhibit the latest ground-breaking innovations the leisure marine industry has to offer – in no less than 10 halls at the RAI Convention Centre.

Putting the spotlight on how leisure marine can become a model for introducing innovation in sustainability, we’re excited to welcome TED Fellow and ICAS Aerospace Innovation Award recipient, Cory Combs, to deliver the Breakfast Keynote Speech. In “Paragon or Pariah? Sustainability Challenges and Opportunities from the Sky to the Sea”, Combs will share in-depth insight on the future of electric mobility in aviation, automotive and marine industries.

In addition, the Metstrade Theatre will host insightful talks on sustainability challenges and solutions, the next 30 years of superyachts, the future of onboard superyacht technology, the move to electric and more!

The ongoing demand for sustainability and increasing fuel prices are creating the perfect ground for electric boating. The E-LAB Electric & Hybrid Showcase in Hall 13 will show a comprehensive overview on what’s on in terms of Electric & Hybrid equipment.

And last but not least, we’re welcoming back the DAME Design Awards to the show floor, and the BBA Awards Ceremony return to the Maritime Museum for the BBA Gala Dinner, in close cooperation with IBI. The 30th edition of the Superyacht Forum, the HISWA Symposium on Yacht Design and Yacht Construction, HISWA Marina Symposium, the Young Professionals Club, Exhibitor Happy Hour, the various Country Pavilion Networking Receptions; they’re all back in place!

