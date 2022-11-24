Project Miza successfully completed sea trials

Nobiskrug is pleased to announce that the 70m superyacht project Miza has successfully completed technical sea trials on the Baltic Sea.

An important milestone has been reached in less than one year after Nobiskrug has signed the contract to continue the build of project Miza. The three-day schedule comprised the testing of all technical systems as well as performing nautical manoeuvers.

Customised to meet all requirements of the Owner the yacht also incorporates many wishes of the crew in order to guarantee the best experience on board once the vessel is delivered. This holistic approach reflects the way of Nobiskrug engineering and building superyachts which will also be demonstrated on the recently signed projects.

This amazing 70m superyacht, has an interior and exterior designed by renowned London based design studio Winch Design, that has five decks with a large bathing platform, an aft exterior lifestyle arrangement on main deck and bridge, forward and aft deck as well as a full length aft on sundeck including dining table, large sun cushion area and a swim against current pool.

Following this, Miza’s interior grants a seamless owner and guest experience which includes a beach club, drop-down platform, spa and wellness area, a large salon and dining spaces as well as a full beam sky lounge. “This superyacht is designed to deliver long range cruising with low noise and low vibration levels for exceptional comfort of everyone on board. Additionally, the vessel has drop-down azimuthing thrusters with electronic anchoring capability to hold position in areas where you cannot drop the anchor” says Scott Wightman from Motor Yacht Build who acts as Owner’s Representative and Construction Supervisor throughout the build.