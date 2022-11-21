Spacecat 36m fitted with Marinelec Technologies equipment

The French company Marinelec Technologies, designer and manufacturer of alarm and monitoring equipment for ship safety, has fitted the Spacecat 36m. This is the first unit of a new motor yacht catamaran built in China by Silver Yachts.

French Tech equipment for a luxury catamaran

The Australian shipbuilder Silver Yachts has chosen to fully produce its first Spacecat 36m, a 36m long luxury motor yacht catamaran, at its shipyard based in Jiangmen, China. Outfitted with innovative equipment, the Spacecat offers a high level of comfort and safety. A level of expectation that requires alarm and monitoring systems that are both efficient, reliable, and perfectly integrated into the design of the wheelhouse of these luxury ships. This is why the company chose the AMS, Alarm Monitoring System M Task, designed and manufactured by Marinelec Technologies to monitor this safety equipment.

M Task allows, through one or more capacitive screens, to manage different equipment s to visualize technical alarms and to follow many parameters essential to the safety of the yacht. “The M Task AMS has been highly customized”, says Jean Benoît DELPY, regional operation manager of Marinelec Technologies, based in China. “We made a tailor made solution. It was a challenge for the team who tested and adjusted the necessary parameters at each stage of the commissioning. The commissioning was a success thanks to the excellent cooperation we have with the shipyard and our integration installation partner Hansbell.”

Innovative solutions presented at METSTRADE in Amsterdam

This contract reinforces the presence of Marinelec Technologies on the international market of luxury yachts. “We have equipped many prestigious yachts that sail all over the world. We want to strengthen our historical markets in the Mediterranean basin, in France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey, where we have a strong presence. We are also pursuing our international development in Southeast Asia, via our office in China, and now towards the Nordic countries. Therefore, we have exhibited at METSTRADE from 15 to 17 November. We are loyal to this key industry event in Amsterdam where we meet our customers and create new opportunities,” says Geoffroy Lacoin, the company’s new manager.