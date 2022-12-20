118m of pure black elegance

Inch by inch, the black beauty slid onto the prepared pontoon on Sunday morning. André Jonker, Senior Project Manager at Abeking & Rasmussen, could hardly wait to see the new masterpiece leave from the yacht building forge in Lemwerder in all its glory. “The work has more than paid off. We have once again succeeded in building an exceptional yacht.”

At 118.20m, the yacht with its black hull is the largest vessel built to date in the more than 115-year history of Abeking & Rasmussen. Sales Director Till von Krause is also thrilled when he sees the black beauty standing on the pontoon. “This yacht impresses with its iconic and clear design. Furthermore, the experts from Joseph Dirand Architecture in Paris, who are responsible for the exterior and interior design, have done a super job.” For example, on starboard side there is a Neptune lounge with a 3.40m x 1.30m underwater window that provides a unique view into the world below sea level.

In order not to interrupt the sleek, elegant black silhouette of the hull, the exterior design has deliberately avoided anchor pockets; instead, the yacht features underwater anchors on the keel of the yacht. A perfect observation experience can be enjoyed from the crow’s nest at the foot of the mast. Another unique place on board is the large marble-clad fireplace with a generous round sofa on the forward sundeck. A special challenge was the construction of the large 16m hatch for the tender garage on port side, behind which a large day boat is located. In addition, the yacht with the eye-catching black hull features a fully certified helicopter pad on sky deck. The North American owner chose Cornelsen & Partner based in Germany to execute the project management and owners

representation on his behalf.

Builder: Abeking & Rasmussen

Naval Architect: Abeking & Rasmussen

Project Management: Cornelsen & Partner

Exterior Design: Joseph Dirand Architecture, Paris

Interior Design: Joseph Dirand Architecture, Paris

Length Overall (m/ft): 118.20m

Beam: 16.80m