Heesen announces keel-laying of new 55m FDHF steel motor yacht.

Code-named Project Venus, YN 20655 is the latest in the 55m Steel Series, one of the most successful designs in the Heesen fleet. With bold and masculine exterior lines by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, this yacht stands out on the water for her sturdy yet elegant profile, with a distinctive ‘shark tooth’ motif behind the wheelhouse windows to lend it an extra twist of personality.

Venus is the third 55 to benefit from this model’s major restyling. With an enclosed volume of 760GT, she is packed with all the latest features and design innovations. She’s large enough to offer plenty of outdoor and indoor areas for relaxing, socializing and enjoying life on board, and yet not too big to access all the most charming harbours in the Mediterranean.

Luca Dini Design and Architecture worked closely with the shipyard’s engineers to optimize Venus’s layout, making the best use of her generous internal volume to offer guests the luxury of space and privacy. Twelve guests can be accommodated in six staterooms. The 82m2 owner’s apartment is located forward on the main deck, and sports a French balcony on the starboard side, accessible via a sliding door. A secluded outdoor seating area offers a private haven for the owners in the open air.

Thanks to her steel Fast Displacement Hull Form, Project Venus is not only extremely efficient throughout her speed range but offers superb security and comfort in all sea conditions. Two MTU4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) propel her to a maximum speed of 15.5 knots, and provide a transatlantic range of 4,500nm at a cruising speed of 13kn.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone in the construction of YN 20655, Project Venus,” commented Friso Visser, Heesen’s CCO. “Our 55m Steel Series is one of the most successful in Heesen’s history. We pioneered the construction of superyachts on speculation in the 2000s with the launch of the 37m series. Today, we have mastered the art of building superyachts in series on proven engineering platforms, and offer no fewer than five different designs ranging from 50 to 57m. At 55m, Venus is among our Crown Jewels.”

The keel-laying took place at Talsma Shipyards, the world-class facility in Friesland to which Heesen has long contracted its steel fabrication. This allows Heesen’s Oss yard, in line with industry best practice, to focus on its aluminium work without the risk of welding cross-contamination.

YN 20655, Project Venus, is the eighth in the successful 55m Steel Series and is available for delivery in Spring 2025.