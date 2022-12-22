Second Amels 80 sold

The 80m Amels Limited Editions will feature a custom interior from America’s JQB Design who, working in partnership with the designer Owner, will deliver a unique vision and experience to this project.

The studio, renowned for the interior design of the 126m superyacht Octopus, has delivered internationally award-winning superyacht designs for over 35 years, and prides itself on creating bespoke and private marine retreats, whether minimal and modern or classical and traditional. JQB will also work on certain aspects of the exterior.

The Amels 80, which was introduced to the market during the first quarter of 2022, features exterior design by Espen Øino. It is a modern and dynamic yacht, incorporating generations of yacht building experience. Features include an impressive 200m2 Sun Deck, a Waterside Beach Club including Wellness and Spa facilities, framed panoramic views over the ocean on Main Deck and a dedicated Owners Deck. The yacht has been designed to carry a multitude of watercraft and toys and there is a foredeck helicopter landing area. The yacht also features Hybrid by Amels technology. With this, it can cruise at speeds of up to 7kn on electric propulsion. This offers extremely low noise and vibrations, considerably enhancing the Owner’s experience, and reducing harmful emissions substantially.

In-line with the Amels Limited Editions build concept, the specialist team at the Dutch-based shipyard has already commenced work and is heading at full speed towards the 2026 scheduled delivery date.

“It is an honour to have been tasked with turning this experienced Owner’s vision of yachting and ocean exploration into reality and we are delighted to welcome the family to participate in the new build journey with all of the talented parties involved. It is our mission to get this adventurous young family out on the water, exploring and discovering the world’s oceans while free-diving, spear fishing, SCUBA diving and sharing these experiences with family and friends inside all of the comforts possible aboard the new, spectacular 80m Amels!” Jan van Hogerwou, Commercial Executive Damen Yachting.

Amels 8002 At a glance

· Amels 80 80.00m

· Delivery 2026

· 2175 GT

· 14 guests; 20 crew plus Captain

· Interior Design by JQB Design

· Exterior Design by Espen Øino

· Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting