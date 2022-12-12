The red bullet

The Second unit of 80m Bilgin 263, Leona: Like Tatiana but more exclusive and with bigger spaces. Bilgin Yachts celebrates the launch of the superyacht.

Following the launch of Tatiana in 2020, Bilgin Yachts took a big step into the world superyacht industry. The first unit of 263 series has gained the title of being the largest private yacht that has ever been built in Turkey. At the end of October, the shipyard celebrated Leona’s launch as the superyacht got ready to set sail and make an impression around the world with her red and white exterior colors. Leona will begin sea trials off the coast of Istanbul during the last days of the year.

For the 263 series, Bilgin Yachts partnered with Antalya-based Unique Yacht Design for naval architecture and exterior design, and H2 Yacht Design for the interior living areas. Emrecan Özgün, CEO and the Founder of Unique Yacht Design, describes the series as follows: “With the design and comfort elements, the Bilgin 263 is truly one-of-a-kind. We created a very attractive yacht with a sleek and sexy profile while avoiding a high dosage of design clichés. The increase in living areas normally results in bulky designs. The Bilgin 263 has a design attitude that will dominate the yachting sector around the world. This will clearly make her a trendsetter among steel-aluminum superyachts of today.” Özgün also states that they decided on the red colour together with the yacht owner which gives the yacht a sportive look and elegance.

Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design says, “Leona is different in many ways to her sistership Tatiana. Although the general layout is essentially identical and the yachts offer accommodation for up to 10 guests, Leona has more emphasis on space with cabin numbers being reduced in order to provide larger accommodation.” On the main deck, Tatiana’s four guest cabin-layout has been replaced with two generous VIP cabins with his and her dressing rooms and bathrooms, while on the lower deck there are two cabins instead of three and this layout creates space for additional storage, dressing room, a larger area for a movie theater, a gym and a sauna. The owner’s deck sees the biggest change with the superstructure extending aft providing a palatial owner’s suite. Not to mention that a private lounge area is on the forward deck with an access to the owner’s exterior pool which gives the yacht a sexy and sleek look according to Emrecan Özgün. He describes the front deck as following: “In terms of exterior lines I really love this look because it reminds of a real bullet when seen from above.”

Leona has her every inch designed to the client’s exacting requirements and lifestyle and she boasts an array of bold selections to provide a unique and highly personalized interior. Mr Horsfield says, “On the lower deck the extraordinary beach club layout stay the same. However, the design theme is very different. Greek statues sitting on water outlets with integrated RGB lighting, adorn each corner of the blue-tiled swimming pool. Overhead a fiber optic ceiling decorated in a ‘night sky’ star pattern. As you enter inside, the main saloon welcomes with an outstanding feature: a typical lounge and a formal dining space being divided by a striking tiger onyx island fireplace with a large fish tank above. There are many impressive finishings with mirrors, mullions and textiles.”

Bilgin Yachts has currently built three units of the 80m Bilgin 263 series. After the successful launch of Leona, the third hull of the model will be delivered to her owner in 2024. The series emphasizes eco-friendliness, featuring a special exhaust system that provides 100% clean air emissions. With two 2,560kW engines, the yachts can speed up to 19 knots, while the cruising speed of 12 knots keeps her fuel consumption at 250l/h. They are being built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and are considered to be the most environmentally friendly yachts in their class.

BRIEF TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Hull configuration: Displacement

Hull material: Steel

S/Structure material: Aluminum

LOA: 80.00m

LWL at full load: 71.01m

B.max: 12.25m

Draught at full load: 3.50m (approx.)

Displacement at full load: 1,510t

Gross tonnage: 1,730gt

Fuel capacity : 168,000lt

Water capacity: 48,000lt

Main engines : MTU 16V 4000M73

Engines power: 2×2.560 kW @ 1,970 RPM

Maximum speed: 19 knots

Cruising speed: 15 knots

Range at economical speed at half load: @5,000+ miles

Exterior Design: Unique Yacht Design

Naval Architect: Unique Yacht Design

Interior Design: H2 Yacht Design

Builder: Bilgin Yachts