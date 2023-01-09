Besenzoni at Boot Düsseldorf 2023

Besenzoni will be at Boot Düsseldorf – which will be held in the German city from 21 to 29 January – in order to showcase some of the most important products in our range. One of their new products is the Hard Top with adjustable panels from our BeElectric range.

The Hard Top with BeElectric adjustable panels will expand the company’s range of eco-friendly products. This accessory is available in different sizes and is suitable for both large and small boats. Its frame and guardrails are made of polished aluminium which means that it is extremely hard-wearing and weather-resistant. It has an electrically operated roof that slides forwards and backwards but is also available in a fixed version, with panels that can still be adjusted. The standard polished aluminium panels are also available in glass with a protective film that filters out UV rays. The Hard Top can be customised to suit every type of boat.

Also on display will be the P694 gangway, one of the company’s most highly regarded products. This is a telescopic gangway consisting of two segments with the addition of a retractable base unit to extend the degree to which it can be inclined. Available in three different lengths (from 3.6 to 4.5m), this wide gangway is made of teak with non-slip inserts and courtesy lights. The frame is made of polished or powder coated stainless steel and is stored in a compact aluminium housing box (h 195mm). An important and useful additional accessory is the first stanchion installed at the top for easy access on board.

Also on display in Dusseldorf, the new automatic P339 helm seat, designed to ensure comfort and safety for those embarking on long sailing trips which provides the same quality standards as all Besenzoni’s seats, using high-quality leather and unique, custom-made seams and incorporating the latest technical and stylish features. It is also possible to adjust the height, position and reclining backrest of this electric helm seat. The armrests, like the footrests, can be reclined manually. This helm seat has a modern and attractive design which will immediately appeal to visitors and will convince even the most demanding of boat owners.

Besenzoni awaits you at the Boot Düsseldorf at Stand C42 in Hall 10