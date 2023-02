Lürssen launches Project 1601

Lürssen Yachts are pleased to announce the launching of Project 1601, a 90m displacement motor yacht.

The exterior design is by Monaco based studio Espen Oeino International, while the Interior design was created by Dölker & Voges Design from Hamburg. Owners team project management is by Cornelsen & Partner.

1601 will undergo sea trials in the coming months and is expected to be delivered in the spring.