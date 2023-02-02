Amels 180 Step One showcasing this year at the Miami Yacht Show

Damen Yachting confirms that the Amels 180 STEP ONE will be showcasing this year at the Miami Yacht Show between 16 and 20 February.

The 55m STEP ONE is a classic. She was delivered by Damen Yachting in 2012 and her recent refit has injected a new lease of life. She boasts one of the largest split-level sun decks to be seen on a yacht of her size – a defining feature of the Amels 180 design. Here, Owner and guests can enjoy sunbathing, dining, and a Jacuzzi. With her bar and BBQ, STEP ONE was built for relaxation.Evolution driven by craftsmanship

As an Amels 180 Limited Editions, Step One stems from one of the great success stories of modern yachting. Amels Limited Editions build on generations of artisanal craftsmanship to facilitate continual adaptation and evolution. The yachts combine proven technology with custom creativity, providing Owners with both luxury and reliability on their terms.

In Miami, the Damen Yachting team will also be showcasing the Yacht Support and SeaXplorer ranges, represented at the show by scale models. These two prestigious ranges pair the best of Amels’ superyacht experience with the company’s high-tech shipbuilding know-how.