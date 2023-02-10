Project Luminance

On Thursday 9 February, Lürssen unveiled project Luminance, a 130m plus yacht. The yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023.

Construction on Project Luminance began in 2018 and she was glimpsed for the first time in May 2021 in her full form as she was transported to a new location for outfitting.

Exterior design is the work of Espen Øino and marks the 30th collaboration between the designer and the shipyard. The pair have worked on numerous 100m plus projects including the 136m Flying Fox, 156m Dilbar and 135.5m Crescent. Project Luminance is expected to be delivered later this year.