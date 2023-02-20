Tillberg Design of Sweden designed first 207m yacht liner for Four Seasons

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS), part of The Viken Group, has designed a luxury superyacht, also called a yacht liner, for Four Seasons, a renowned brand that runs 127 luxury hotels and resorts all over the planet.

The studio has been appointed for the designing and master planning as well as the complete exterior styling of the 207m vessel that is scheduled to be launched in 2025. TDoS also designed all the guest suite accommodation, including the illustrious funnel suite, and a few of the most iconic guest shared areas onboard.

“This project confirms a new and strong trend in modern yachting – luxury yacht liners. They are a new breed of very exclusive vessels that combine the scale of small and intimate cruise ships with superyachts’ amenities, splendour and level of sophistication,” says TDoS’ Partner and Executive Director Fredrik Johansson. “Our new project started with a very clear and unique vision from our client. The brief was condensed into a single line: imagine that [legendary yacht built for Aristotle Onassis] Christina O meets James Bond. It would be hard to go wrong there, you may think – but it is also a huge challenge. You must not go wrong – failure is simply not an option. Every part and every detail of the yacht has to be perfect.”

The yacht is engineered and constructed by Fincantieri.