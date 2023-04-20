Nuvolari Lenard reveals new range of NL-branded yachts

With a portfolio spanning the gamut of yachting, from highly successful production models to some of the world’s largest and most iconic superyachts, Nuvolari Lenard knows a thing or two about creating masterpiece design for both exteriors and interiors.

The Venetian studio draws on 30 years of yachting passion and industry experience to satisfy the needs of the most demanding and experienced owners, while at the same time ensuring its projects navigate the construction phase with maximum professionalism and minimum disruption.

It is this breadth of knowledge, combined with vibrant Italian style and the quality of pure bespoke, that Nuvolari Lenard is applying to a new NL line of yachts. These are not simply design templates for a shipyard to build, but rather part of an holistic process from exterior and interior design to delivery based on Nuvolari Lenard’s extensive experience in directing the quality, level of finish, project approach and satisfaction of expectations over many hundreds of successful builds. Indeed, the proof of the pudding is not only found in the long list of completed pedigree Nuvolari Lenard yachts, but also in the high number of repeat clients the studio retains.

The new line of Nuvolari Lenard yachts spans a planned range that include a 47m S1 model, a 52m NL 50 Plus model, and larger NL 60 Plus and NL 65 Plus models. Construction of the first S1 is in an advanced stage at Mengi Yay in Turkey – a traditional family owned and run shipyard with close to 60 years of experience, whose 200-strong fleet includes a number of recently completed and highly regarded custom motor yachts up to 50m in length. The hull and superstructure of the first S1 have been completed and interior fit-out is ongoing, while work has already begun on the second hull.

Meanwhile, the first of the 52m NL 50 Plus models is under construction. Two larger models, the NL 60 Plus and NL 65 Plus, are both currently in the design phase, with more details to be released in the summer.