Two B80 hulls moved to Antalya

Two of five B80 hulls, which are currently under construction, came to Bering Yachts Antalya shipyard all the way from Istanbul. With the initial construction stages finalised, these boats are ready to get the final touches by Bering craftsmen before the launch.

One of the most popular Bering models, B80 is the company’s longest under 24m load line boat. Superyacht-level quality, space, and comfort combined with 220t of displacement allow B80 to be among the roomiest and rangiest yachts in her class. Easily accommodating 12 guests and 5 crew members, this yacht proudly represents Bering’s concept of a safe home on the water built for adventurous sea travel. These two B80 are a part of fourteen hulls, ranging from 20 to 45m, which are currently being built by Bering Yachts.