Superyacht fitness launches wellness enterprise

Offering a unique and exclusive opportunity to the yachting industry, Superyacht Fitness launches today at the Palma International Boat Show. Established to deliver innovative options that will maximise both physical and mental wellbeing on board, for owners, guests and crew alike, the all-encompassing solutions take activity to a new level with vast scope.

Driven by a desire for all individuals to be the very best versions of themselves, Superyacht Fitness has created integrated pathways that collectively promote a bespoke route to optimum welfare at sea.

Using their unrivalled knowledge as specialists in gym design and installation, Superyacht Fitness assess, tailor and deliver strategic onboard gym equipment packages, based on firsthand superyacht insight. Looking to skillfully utilise whatever ratio of ‘size:space:use’ exists for those on board, the team provides customisation from initial concept to design, implementation and ongoing solutions. Whether aimed at charter guests, owners or crew members, they evaluate the needs and requirements of the vessel in order to cultivate a dynamic environment in which to achieve personal goals.

One exclusive and significant launch partnership is with phenomenally popular, world-leading fitness app Myzone, where customised at-sea programmes will be available to join within a growing superyacht community of like-minded users. The integrated and personalised app will provide a two-fold pathway to positivity and performance, with varied and tailored challenges as well as chances to access a range of mental health support tools. Incorporated within the app, users have access to a team of highly knowledgeable and passionate professionals, all experts in their field. They work with a focus on the four key pillars of wellbeing, encompassing the concepts of mindset, movement, performance and strength.

“We are excited to bring Myzone to the water!” commented Dave Wright, Founder and Group CEO of Myzone. “The versatility of the app in conjunction with the range of wellness choices Superyacht Fitness can deliver is a great combination to have on board. Increasing performance, enhancing mindfulness and inspiring a positive lifestyle, alongside the growth of a dedicated community, brings a whole new dimension to successful superyachting! We are looking forward to developing and enhancing this Myzone space to individual requirements”.

Glen Taylor and Tim Colston, founders of Superyacht Fitness, have extremely strong backgrounds from 30+ years in both the superyacht and fitness sectors, offering extensive experience that is intuitive and visionary. In conjunction with key partners, Glen and Tim have now positioned their expertise in the superyacht arena to create a modern-day solution with a game-changing proposal. Supporting and enhancing welfare across the superyacht family, this innovative approach is set to generate a driven community benefitting from all-round wellness on board.

Glen and Tim remarked, “We are thrilled to launch Superyacht Fitness and introduce our 360-degree approach to wellness into the yachting sector. At the heart of what we do, we put people first so they can excel and thrive. Our goal is to offer tailored lifestyle choices that enhance and strengthen health and fitness, no matter where you are at sea. Drawing on our many years of widespread experience across the fitness and yachting landscape, we recognise this area of the marine industry has remained unfulfilled. The team are really looking forward to assisting yacht owners, managers, captains and crew to achieving and sustaining their long-term wellbeing plans with personal, full-service solutions”.

Superyacht Fitness places emphasis on wellness at sea as a primary consideration for health and happiness. Whether through a training workout or following mindfulness guidance, this initiative introduces inspiring ways in which to maximise potential, wherever you are in the world.