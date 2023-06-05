Alea wins two Neptunes at the World Superyacht Awards 2023

The by Vitters shipyard built sailing yacht Alea has been rewarded with two Neptunes during the World Superyacht Award ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey on 20 May.

One Neptune was for winning the category ‘best sailing yacht above 40m and the second one for ‘best sailing Yacht of the year’. Mani Frers was responsible for the naval architecture and exterior styling and the modern interior was penned by M2 Atelier. The judges were impressed with Alea’s attractive profile, uncluttered decks and sizeable beach club. Alea’s Exterior features a flush fore deck and a deckhouse that gives a fantastic 360 degrees panoramic view. The covered main cockpit with up/down side windows create comfort and shelter in all weather conditions. The wide and spacious aft deck offers plenty of space to enjoy the sailing and offers a comfortable lounging area.

In the back corner there is a stair located to the open transom hatch which offers an extended beach club. The modern hull, designed by Mani Frers, with the for Alea characteristic inverted bow and the widest beam at the back end of the yacht, offers plenty of space. The large owners en-suite stateroom including an office is in the bow. Three of the in total four guest cabins are positioned in the stern of the yacht on starboard. Due to her wide beam the entire crew area including cabins, laundry and professional equipped galley is fitted on the aft port side of the yacht. Alea carries two tenders, one crew tender stored under the tender hatch at the bow and one 7m custom made guest tender in the lazarette. The interior by the hand of M2Atelier, in close cooperation with the Owners, is in a contemporary modern style with great attention to detail. It has been an amazing achievement to finish the meticulously designed interior to the level of quality presented in this stylish and well-balanced yacht.

Alea embodies modern, performance characteristics while offering the enjoyment of comfortable living on-board. No compromise has been made on performance, safety and comfort. Therefore this yacht carries a complete set of Vitters techniques of which the efficiency and compactness is extraordinary for a yacht this size. Two main engines and two generators are installed for the propulsion and the main energy supply on board. Alea ticks quite a number of boxes on the Vitters’ innovations list. To mention a few; the retractable V-Bollards completed the uncluttered deck aesthetics, down below in the forepeak three V-Drums make headsail changes easy and, last but not least, the submarine Anchor system keeps the bow and foredeck aesthetically clean as well as proving practical.

The lightweight aluminium hull was engineered to the smallest detail and the extensive use of finite element analysis enabled the yard to develop and build a stiff and light aluminium construction, all in line with the naval architect’s concept.